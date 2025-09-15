Montserrat to Launch Digital Import Licence System

The Government of Montserrat will move from manual import licence books to a fully digital system on Monday, September 22, 2025.

The Business Trade and Investment (BTI) Unit said the change is part of ongoing efforts to digitise public services, improve efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. The system applies to all import licences issued under the External Trade Act.

According to the BTI Unit, the new platform will make the process faster and more transparent. “Importers and customs brokers can access the digital form online from the Government of Montserrat website or request it via email through trade@gov.ms,” a government release stated. “The BTI Unit aims to review and process applications within one working day, ensuring minimal delays for businesses.”

Approved licences will be issued as PDF documents and emailed directly to applicants, with the Montserrat Customs and Revenue Service (MCRS) copied for verification. Officials said this provides “a clear audit trail and ready access when needed.”

The change is expected to bring significant benefits for both businesses and the environment. The release noted that “the digital system eliminates the need for physical licence books, significantly reducing paper consumption and supporting Montserrat’s environmental objectives.” It will also save time for customs brokers, importers and MCRS staff, while improving data accuracy and accessibility for economic planning.

To apply, importers must download the form or request it via trade@gov.ms, complete Section 1 with accurate details such as importer information, tariff classifications and goods descriptions, and submit it by email with the subject line “Import Licence Application – [Importer Name].” Approved licences will be returned as PDFs.

The BTI Unit said it is committed to making the transition smooth and has made support available at trade@gov.ms or 491-2066. The MCRS will verify licences during customs clearance using the new digital audit trail.

Government officials said the move reflects their broader commitment to modernisation. “By adopting digital solutions, we are creating a more efficient, sustainable and transparent import licensing process,” the statement concluded.

