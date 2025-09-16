Government of Montserrat Awards Five Scholarships for 2025/26 Academic Year

The Government of Montserrat, through its Annual Country Training Scheme (ACTS), has awarded five scholarships for the 2025/26 academic year.

According to a release from the government, recipients will pursue programmes in priority areas critical to Montserrat’s development, including a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy, Bachelor of Science in Civil and Infrastructure Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Certificate in Agriculture, and a Bachelor of Technology in Computer Engineering.

The names of the recipients have been withheld.

The release added that the “awards reflect government’s renewed policy approach to scholarships, which emphasises aligning students’ natural abilities and genuine interests with areas of national development. Scholarships are assessed against a Cabinet-approved list of priority study areas. Consideration may also be given to other fields, where applicants can demonstrate the potential value of their chosen programme to Montserrat’s progress.

“Applicants are evaluated based on their acceptance into a recognised institution, strength of personal statement, proven academic record, and their ability to articulate passion and commitment during an interview,” the release stated.

Scholarships under ACTS are open to Montserratians and legal residents. Coverage includes tuition fees, housing, travel, and living expenses.

The Government of Montserrat said it “remains committed to investing in the island’s human capital and supporting the development of skills essential for national growth.”

