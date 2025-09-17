Flourish S1 E3 – Vanessa Farrell on Health Coaching and Journaling for Better Wellness Habits

Health coach Vanessa Farrell discusses the role of journaling, daily habits, and culturally sensitive coaching in helping Caribbean people set goals, stay accountable, and transform their health.

The Wellness Podcast for Caribbean Women explores vital health and wellness issues through candid conversations with experts and advocates. Hosts Nerissa Golden and Sonia Charles speak with leaders across the region on topics including breast and prostate cancer awareness, health coaching, journaling, children’s health, and breaking the stigma around mental health. Each episode provides practical advice, cultural insight, and encouragement to help Caribbean women prioritise their wellbeing and live fuller, healthier lives.

