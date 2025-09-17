Two-Thirds of Island’s Elderly Concerned about their Income and Loneliness, Research Finds

Montserrat’s Ministry of Health & Social Services hosted its 3rd Annual Research Day on Wednesday, September 10, showcasing a range of studies focused on improving the health and wellbeing of the island’s population. A major highlight was the presentation of the National Older Persons Lifestyle Survey by Dr Sinclair Coward, a former technical consultant with the Ministry and described as “one of our social work mentors and giants as it relates to research.”

Dr Coward explained that the survey was conducted in response to the National Policy for the Care of Older Persons, which calls for up-to-date, reliable data on the demographic. “We administered a survey questionnaire face to face in person with over 345 older persons on the island, aged 60 and above, which represents 30% of the total number of that demographic on the island… so we had sufficient numbers to be confident that the responses they gave us would represent the whole older persons population,” he said.

The survey captured a wide range of data, covering social, health, household, financial, and lifestyle factors. Dr Coward highlighted key findings: “Two-thirds of older persons feel like their income is insufficient to meet their needs… More older persons provide care for others than receive it… Near one in five older persons feel they lack sufficient access to health service, citing costs for tests, overseas travel for diagnostics, and medication.”

On health and lifestyle, he reported that hypertension, arthritis, and diabetes were the most prevalent conditions, while the majority of respondents did not smoke or drink alcohol. “The majority feel that they have good health,” Dr Coward said, noting that most older Montserratians enjoy a reasonably balanced diet and essential home amenities such as electricity, drinkable water, and refrigeration.

Social wellbeing and happiness were also key areas of focus. Dr Coward said, “Considering everything, how happy are you? We’re pleased to find that most older Montserratians are quite happy… But there are about 35 who rate themselves five and under on a scale of one to ten… These are individuals who are having a tough time and can’t be left out.”

The presentation highlighted the issue of loneliness among the elderly. “Many older persons talk to people every day, but they’re still lonely. Loneliness is equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day,” Dr Coward said.

Recommendations from the survey included the introduction of care assessments, additional support for informal carers, and a review of income security and welfare pension levels. Dr Coward also emphasised the need to expand access to primary healthcare and daycare services for older persons, and to strengthen home care and group home provisions. “It is not an overstatement to say that the ability of Montserrat to adapt to an ageing society will be one of its greatest challenges of the twenty-first century,” he warned.

The presentation prompted discussion from attendees, including observations that clinics and casualty departments often serve as social hubs for older patients, and calls for the creation of day recreational centres to reduce isolation. Dr Coward agreed, highlighting that “how much better it would be for us to provide that opportunity” for social interaction.

The Ministry also announced that October will be celebrated as Month of the Older Persons, encouraging the wider community to participate by adopting older persons and providing support.

The National Older Persons Lifestyle Survey offers a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive snapshot of life for Montserrat’s elderly population and provides a crucial evidence base for policy development and community action.

