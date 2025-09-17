Montserrat Booth Wins Antigua Police Week Food Fair for a 3rd Time

Montserratian food was the taste of the town for third year in a row at the annual Antigua Police Week 2025 Food Fair.
The event, held on Friday, September 12th, saw teams of ten compromising of police officers and civilians, compete for the trophy presenting a delightful array of foods from Antigua and the Caribbean.
Team Montserrat was led by Corporal Dalia Drew, who acknowledged the support of the Montserrat Tourism Authority, Sgt. Kirk Brade, Basil Chambers, Randolph Benjamin, Miss Eloise Henry, and to the public in Antigua for your encouragement and warm reception.
Judging was based on creativity, taste, presentation, team organization, and attire. Team Montserrat secured top honors across all judging segments.,
“I want to especially congratulate Corporal Dalia Drew for her presentation, year after year, flying the Montserrat flag high with pride and excellence. Her dedication and creativity made Montserrat stand out during this regional showcase, ” Rosetta West-Gerald, CEO of the Montserrat Tourism Authority stated.
Discover more from Discover Montserrat
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.