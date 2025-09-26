New Departure Times for SVG Air Flights

The Access Division has provided a new flight schedule for SVG Air flights in and out of Montserrat.
In a release, the division said the new departure times have been implemented due to ongoing construction at the V.C. Bird International Airport in Antigua.
Effective immediately, the new flight schedule is as follows:
Departure from Antigua: 09:30 AM daily.
Departure from Montserrat: 10:00 AM daily.
These revised times will remain in effect until December 13th, 2025. Passengers are asked to note, that itineraries may still reflect the previous departure times (08:30 AM from Antigua and 09:00 AM from Montserrat). This discrepancy is due to tickets having been purchased before the schedule update was made.
Travelers are therefore advised to reassess their travel arrangements considering this update
