Montserratian Derek Browne Receives Pride of Barbados Award

Montserratian Derek Browne has been honoured with the Pride of Barbados Award in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the parish of St. James. The award was presented recently at the State House by the President of Barbados, Dame Sandra Mason, as part of the island’s year-long We Gatherin’ celebrations.

Browne was among 22 honourees recognised for their service and impact across Barbados. Speaking with ZJB News, he reflected on the significance of the award and the broader purpose behind his work.

“Wherever you are, you can serve the community that you’re in. And as you know, I’m a Montserratian, but I’ve been accepted by the people of Barbados. And they gave me a tremendous opportunity, which I’m thankful for, to not only affect the community, but even coach their national teams,” he said.

Browne, who has coached and mentored countless young athletes in Barbados, explained that his programme goes beyond sport.

“My new program is basically to ensure discipline, self-respect, teamwork, responsibility, tenacity, and good sportsmanship. And my program strives to foster skills and qualities that translate from the court to everyday life as young men progress and contributing members of society.

The program also gives those young men an opportunity for scholarships to the U.S., to play on a national team, to play on a Premier League club, or to partake in any other aspect of sports,” he said.

He emphasised that his recognition is not about personal achievement, but about a call to action.

“This really is about sports and using sports as a vehicle to groom our young men to make them better for the future, to make them productive for the society. It’s bigger than just me receiving the award. We need more people to contribute to our youth. Our youth are in crisis. If you’re in diaspora and don’t live in Montserrat you still can [contribute],” Browne urged.

In addition to his coaching work, Browne is the organiser of the DHP Sky is the Limit 3×3 basketball tournament, which has been held every March in Montserrat since 2019. The event, which falls within the St. Patrick’s Festival continues to grow in popularity and provides young athletes with opportunities to showcase their skills.

With the Pride of Barbados Award, Browne’s contributions stand as a reminder of how service, sport, and mentorship can strengthen communities both at home and abroad.

