16th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk is October 4

The Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat Inc. proudly announces the 16th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk, taking place on Saturday, October 4, 2025. This year’s walk will bring the community together in solidarity to raise awareness, honour survivors, and support those affected by breast cancer.

This year’s walk will be preceded by Pink Friday on October 3. The charity encourages everyone to wear pink and decorate their workplaces. The weekend of activities will close with a special Church Service on Sunday, October 5 at St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church in Lookout.

The 16th Annual Walk will begin with registration at 3:00 PM at the Lookout Community Centre, followed by the walk at 4:00 PM along a scenic route to Soca Cabana, Little Bay.

“Each year, the Breast Cancer Awareness Walk reminds us that together we can make a difference. Breast cancer has touched so many families on our island, and this walk is about raising awareness, showing support for survivors, newly diagnosed, those undergoing treatment, those planning to have a mammogram, and remembering loved ones we have lost. We are grateful to everyone who participates, volunteers, and contributes to making this event possible year after year,” said Sonia Charles, President of the Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat.



The Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat Inc. also recognises the Bank of Montserrat Ltd. as the proud sponsor of this year’s awareness walk.

Josephine George, General Manager of Bank of Montserrat Ltd., said: “At Bank of Montserrat, community is at the heart of all we do. We know how deeply breast cancer has touched the lives of so many families in Montserrat and across the world, including our own customers, colleagues, and friends. By supporting the Pink Ribbon Charity, we honour those we’ve lost, celebrate the survivors, and inspire hope for a future of greater awareness and better health. It is a privilege to be part of this 16th anniversary walk and to a walk alongside our community in hope and strength.”

The 2025 event also includes a Step Challenge running from September 20 to October 4, giving participants another fun and healthy way to engage in the fight against breast cancer. The top steppers from the challenge will receive prizes.

The Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat Inc. invites the entire community to participate in these activities, wear pink, and help spread the message of awareness, early detection, and hope.

Like this: Like Loading...