St. Anthony Lodge Donates $3,500 to Support Children’s Education

St. Anthony Lodge No. 4684EC and its Royal Arch Chapter have donated $3,500 to the Social Services Department to help vulnerable children meet the costs of attending school.

The funds, presented by Presiding Master Kenneth ‘Rabo’ Silcott, will go towards school lunches, uniforms, supplies, transportation, and other expenses that often hinder disadvantaged families.

“Education is the cornerstone of opportunity and development of a nation, and we believe every child deserves the chance to learn, grow, and thrive regardless of their circumstances,” Silcott said. “This donation is our way of helping to remove barriers and build brighter futures.”

Director of Social Services, Teresena Fergus, welcomed the contribution, noting it would provide vital support to families, particularly students seeking to continue their studies at the Montserrat Community College. She added that the annual donation aligns with the department’s mission to promote child well-being and equal access to education, and urged other NGOs to join in addressing the island’s educational needs.

The handover, part of the Lodge’s centenary celebrations, was witnessed by Past Master Peter W.A. White OBE, member Edward Andrew, and Friends of St. Anthony Lodge representative Mrs. Lorraine François.

