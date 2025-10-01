Montserrat Preparing for Post FCDO Future

Montserrat’s government has sought to reassure the public that it is ready for the island’s graduation from Overseas Development Assistance (ODA) in 2026, despite concerns from opposition members about the potential impact on core services.

During Tuesday’s sitting of the Legislative Assembly, Premier Reuben Meade told members that the Ministry of Finance has long been preparing for the change.

“Graduation did not come as a surprise to the Ministry of Finance,” he said. “Discussions have been held with the UK government over several years on what graduation will mean for Montserrat.”

Meade explained that while aid will no longer come from the ring-fenced development budget, Britain will continue to support the island. “The major difference will be that Montserrat’s funding will be sourced from the Treasury rather than the aid budget,” he noted.

Opposition Leader Paul Lewis pressed for clarity on what would happen if the island failed to secure adequate budgetary support under the new arrangements. In response, the premier said the ministry has adopted the UK Green Book’s five-case model for developing business cases and that staff are being trained to strengthen capacity.

“The Ministry of Finance will continue to provide training on the business case process as frequently as realistically possible,” he said, adding that Montserratian officials will also be placed on attachment in the UK to gain practical experience.

