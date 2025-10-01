More Than 180 Vacancies Across Government as Recruitment Push Continues

The Government of Montserrat has confirmed that there are 183 vacancies across the public service, raising concerns about the strain on ministries and departments already stretched to deliver essential services.

During the recent sitting of the Legislative Assembly, Premier Reuben T. Meade said recruitment is being rolled out in two phases, with priority given to critical areas such as health and education.

“In May 2025, we began the process with 57 posts identified as priority,” he explained. “These were advertised in May and June, with selection and interviews taking place between June and September.”

A second round of recruitment is expected later this year. “Another portion of publications will occur in October with successful appointments occurring between December and March,” the Premier added.

The Office of the Deputy Governor is collaborating with ministries to shorten the time taken to hire staff. The target is a 30-day turnaround from selection to making an offer, a standard aimed at reducing prolonged acting appointments that have become common across government.

Ministries Most Affected

The Ministry of Health and Social Services, with 239 posts on its establishment, is the single largest employer and continues to face challenges in recruiting and retaining medical professionals. Key shortages remain in laboratory, pharmacy, and radiology divisions, leading to service delays and increased pressure on existing staff.

The Ministry of Education also remains heavily impacted, with 160 established positions. Vacancies include teaching and support staff, particularly specialists for students with learning difficulties and those requiring special education services.

The Royal Montserrat Police Service has 207 posts on the books, but continues to operate below full capacity. Members raised concerns in the Assembly about the risks posed to security and public confidence when staffing levels remain short.

Other areas affected include the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing, Environment, Youth Affairs and Sports (104 posts), the Ministry of BUILTE (139 posts), and the Ministry of Finance and Economic Management (114 posts). Smaller but strategically important offices, such as the National Audit Office (17 posts), the Office of the Deputy Governor (82 posts), and the Department of IT Services (18 posts), also face gaps.

Budget Impact

The vacancies have significant financial implications. According to figures presented to the Assembly, the unfilled posts are valued at approximately $7 million. Of this, $3 million has already been reassigned to fund priority goods and services, while $4 million remains set aside to support recruitment efforts.

Opposition Leader Paul Lewis questioned how the government intends to manage the risks posed by such widespread staff shortages, particularly in frontline services.

The Premier responded that while filling all vacancies at once is not realistic, the administration is committed to addressing the gaps systematically. “Historically, only about six posts are filled annually. This time, we are taking a pragmatic approach to ensure the most critical areas are addressed first.”

With Montserrat preparing for graduation from UK aid in 2026, strengthening the capacity of the public service has taken on new urgency. Lawmakers on both sides agreed that continuity, efficiency, and the reduction of long-term acting positions are essential to improving delivery of services and public trust.

Government of Montserrat jobs are advertised via https://gomjobs.com/

Like this: Like Loading...