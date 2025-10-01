More Than $1M Allocated for Montserrat Arts Council

The government has defended its decision to allocate more than $1.1 million to the Montserrat Arts Council (MAC) for its operations and festivals, along with an additional $230,000 for cultural development projects. This is an increase over last year’s subvention of $964,200.

Premier and Minister of Culture Reuben T. Meade told the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, September 30, the investment reflects government’s policy on cultural development. “The statutory mandate of the Arts Council aligns directly with government’s cultural policy, which emphasises the preservation and promotion of Montserrat’s heritage as a key pillar of national identity,” he said.

He added that the arts council plays a vital role in empowering youth and promoting the creative industries as part of economic diversification.

Opposition Leader Paul Lewis queried the leader of government on Montserrat’s absence from CARIFESTA XV in Barbados this year, saying the island lost an opportunity for regional exposure.

The premier responded: “We must never attend international functions unless we are fully prepared. It was the estimation of the board, that the MAC was not fully prepared to participate in CARIFESTA in Barbados. Sometimes we go there, when we’re ill prepared, and it gives a bad representation on Montserrat. Secondly, they should have made appropriate budgetary arrangements … and that was not made, and therefore, the decision was taken on both grounds not to attend CARIFESTA.”

Premier Meade maintained that cultural events remain central to Montserrat’s sustainable development agenda and are expected to deliver both social and economic benefits.

