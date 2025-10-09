Christmas Lighting Competition Returns for 2025

The Montserrat Tourism Authority, in collaboration with the Montserrat Arts Council, has announced the return of the much-loved Christmas Lighting Competition for 2025.

The annual event invites residents and businesses across the island to celebrate the holiday season with creativity and festive spirit, transforming Montserrat into a sparkling wonderland of lights.

This year’s competition features four categories:

Residential Home Display

Village or Community Display

Business Display

Just WOW – Most Creative, for the most spectacular and eye-catching display, with or without a set theme.

Registration and competition guidelines are available at the Montserrat Tourism Authority in Brades or the Montserrat Arts Council in Little Bay. The deadline for registration is Friday, December 12, 2025.

For more information, contact:

Montserrat Tourism Authority: 491-4702/03 | info@montserrattourism.ms

Montserrat Arts Council: 491-8555/6 | info@artscouncil.ms

Residents are encouraged to take part and help make Montserrat shine bright this Christmas season.

