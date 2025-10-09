CARICOM Advisory Group Advance Regional Migration Policy Framework

(Press Release) The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat, with support from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), recently held a two-day meeting to advance regional migration policies. Representatives from CARICOM, development partners, civil society and the United Nations worked together to refine key actions for the CARICOM Regional Migration Policy Framework (CRMPF). The group focused on setting clear priorities and streamlining actions to make the plan more effective and efficient.

Sherwin Toyne-Stephenson, Programme Manager for Crime and Security at the CARICOM Secretariat, reminded participants that “In the Caribbean Community, migration has always been a part of our story both collectively and, likely, individually. We have welcomed new cultures and accents into our communities.” Referring to the involvement of CARICOM Member States in designing the migration policy to achieve strategic results, he emphasized that “When managed properly, migration can lead to positive development outcomes, based on Member States’ expressed priorities for the implementation of the Framework. It’s important to note that the recommended actions so far have been the result of consultations with Member States and other key stakeholders.”

The CARICOM Secretariat reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that the benefits of safe, orderly, and regular migration as well as solutions to migration-related challenges are accessible to all in the region, especially the most vulnerable.

IOM’s Coordinator for the Caribbean, Mr. Patrice Quesada further highlighted the need for a regional approach “What we are doing today we should do it with a sense of urgency. Because in the CARICOM space there cannot be sustainable development without migration being part of the equation.” He referred to the challenges of outward migration and ageing populations, emphasizing that “This is why today is so important. This is where we bring our collective expertise and wisdom to help governments and communities understand the potential of migration for sustainable development while at the same time mitigating its possible consequences.”

UN Resident Coordinator (Barbados & the Eastern Caribbean) Simon Springett noted that the Regional Migration Policy Framework and plan of action being developed would provide a platform for partners to contribute meaningfully to harnessing the power of migration for development. “The UN System in the Caribbean would do this through alignment with our Multi-Country Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework currently being developed, which will guide our interventions from 2027 to 2031. This policy will help migration to feature more prominently than ever before,” he stated.

This workshop was made possible through generous funding from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). The overall migration policy development process is also supported by the European Union Building Migration Partnerships programme and coordinated in partnership with the United Nations Network on Migration (UNNM) and its Demand-driven Facility.

The next steps in the process of developing the CARICOM Regional Migration Policy Framework will involve review and feedback on the draft policy framework from CARICOM Member States, paving the way for its finalization. This process represents a significant milestone in strengthening regional cooperation on migration governance and ensuring a more resilient and inclusive Caribbean Community.

