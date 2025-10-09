Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat Reconsiders Closure, Scales Down Activities

The Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat Inc. has completed another successful Breast Cancer Awareness Week, even as the organisation rethinks its future amid continued challenges in delivering local breast health services.

Earlier this year, the charity had planned to wind down operations following an announcement from the Ministry of Health that mammography services would soon be available at the Glendon Hospital. However, the lack of qualified staff to operate the equipment and provide specialist oversight has forced the organisation to remain active and continue its mission.

Despite the setbacks, the charity reported strong community support during this year’s awareness events. Pink Friday on October 3 saw businesses and individuals across the island donning pink, decorating their workplaces, and donating funds to the cause. The highlight of the week was the 16th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk on Saturday, October 4, where supporters dressed in pink filled the streets in solidarity with survivors and those still fighting the disease.

Members of the charity also worshipped at the St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church in Lookout on Sunday, October 5, where President Sonia Charles was presented with an award by church member Courtney Rodney on behalf of the Catholic community, recognising 16 years of dedicated service to breast cancer awareness.

At its annual board meeting, members discussed ongoing concerns about the unavailability of mammogram and breast ultrasound services at Glendon Hospital, despite the presence of the required equipment. The issue, they said, is due to a shortage of staff with the academic and clinical training needed to perform mammography and breast ultrasound procedures.

In the absence of these services locally, the charity will continue to fund free mammograms and breast ultrasound scans at the Belmont Clinic in Antigua, available only with a doctor’s referral. Women are encouraged to first obtain a referral, book an appointment at the clinic, and then contact the charity for a voucher to access the service free of charge.

The board also expressed concern about the continued delay in recruiting a resident Radiologist, who would oversee Radiographers, conduct specialist ultrasound scans, and provide reports and treatment guidance. This gap, they said, continues to limit timely access to proper diagnostic care for women on the island.

Following these discussions, the Pink Ribbon Charity has decided to scale down its annual calendar of events, focusing its resources on key elements of Breast Cancer Awareness Week. These will include:

A Community Church Service

Pink Friday island-wide observance

Breast Health Check Initiative

Promotional T-shirt Sale

Step Challenge

Breast Cancer Awareness Walk

Charles, a Clinical Specialist Sonographer, said the charity’s scaled-back approach reflects a renewed focus on sustainability and impact.

“The challenges in local diagnostic services are real, but we cannot give up,” she said. “Every woman deserves access to early detection and proper care. Until that becomes a reality here, we will continue to raise awareness, provide support, and help as many women as we can.”

The charity also extended special thanks to the Bank of Montserrat Limited, the main sponsor of this year’s awareness walk, for contributing $12,000 to cover event expenses. Staff from the bank participated in the walk and wore pink on Pink Friday to show solidarity with the cause.

Founded in 2009 as a grassroots initiative by Caribscan, the Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat became a registered entity in 2013 and has since provided over 500 women with access to free mammograms and breast ultrasounds through its Mammogram Fund. Its long-standing partnership with Belmont Clinic in Antigua has enabled hundreds of Montserratian women to receive essential screenings at discounted rates.

Charles said while the organisation had hoped to hand over responsibility for breast health services to the Ministry of Health, it will continue to operate “for as long as there is a need.”

“Our vision has always been to promote Breast Cancer Awareness and to have all Breast Imaging Services to be readily available and affordable on Montserrat,” she said. “We’ll keep going until that goal is achieved.”

For more information or to support the charity’s work, visit prcmontserrat.com or follow @pinkribboncharity on Facebook.

