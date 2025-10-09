Romeo Warns UK of 48-Hour Window to Save Montserratian Calypsonian “Shorty” Baker

Opposition Member and former Premier Donaldson Romeo is calling for immediate intervention from UK and Montserrat authorities to save the life of British citizen and long-time Montserrat resident Landis “Shorty” Baker, who remains in critical condition in Jamaica.

According to Romeo, doctors at Cornwall Regional Hospital have warned that Baker has only 24 to 48 hours for action to be taken to improve his chances of survival. The 63-year-old mechanic and calypsonian is oxygen-dependent and cannot travel commercially. His doctors have recommended an emergency air ambulance evacuation to the United Kingdom or transfer to a better-equipped hospital in Jamaica.

Romeo said six weeks have passed since he first wrote to senior UK officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary David Lammy, urging assistance for Baker’s evacuation. Despite those appeals and extensive media coverage by BBC, The Guardian and regional outlets, Romeo said no official response has been received.

“To borrow the words once used by the Rt. Hon. David Lammy MP in reference to the Windrush generation, I too find it ‘inhumane and cruel’ that a British citizen should be knowingly left to endure such hardship, unaided, for so long,” Romeo said.

Baker, who has lived and worked in Montserrat for more than 15 years, was forced to seek medical care overseas after exhausting his savings on treatment. Earlier this year, supporters in Montserrat and abroad raised funds to help with his care in Jamaica, but the costs have continued to mount.

Romeo condemned what he described as a “discriminatory and deadly” dual citizenship policy cited by UK officials as justification for denying consular aid. He warned that the policy endangers Caribbean-born British citizens and those from the British Overseas Territories who face life-threatening conditions abroad.

“This policy is not only discriminatory, it’s deadly,” he said. “If a citizen like Mr. Baker can be abandoned due to a bureaucratic loophole that ignores human rights and international treaty agreements, then no dual national of Caribbean descent can feel secure in their rights, including the right to life and healthcare as a British citizen.”

The Opposition MLA has appealed for urgent coordination between the UK, the Government of Montserrat, and the Government of Jamaica to ensure Baker’s transfer either to the UK or another hospital within Jamaica.

Baker’s case has reignited debate over the state of Montserrat’s healthcare system nearly three decades after the Soufrière Hills eruption destroyed the island’s main hospital. The island remains heavily reliant on the UK for its health budget but lacks specialist medical care, forcing patients with serious conditions to seek treatment abroad.

Romeo said he has made his correspondence public “in the spirit of accountability and transparency,” urging the Caribbean diaspora and international partners to amplify calls for humanitarian action.

He warned that failure to act could result in another avoidable tragedy. “We cannot allow yet another British citizen from Montserrat to die waiting,” Romeo said.

For further information, the Office of the Opposition can be contacted at romeod@gov.ms or +1 (664) 491-2197.

Like this: Like Loading...