Karibik Trophy Regatta Returns to Montserrat After More Than a Decade

Montserrat will welcome the Karibik Trophy Regatta in 2025, marking the return of the renowned German sailing event to the island for the first time since 2011.

The Montserrat Tourism Authority (MTA) confirmed Friday that the event “will bring together a fleet of approximately 14 yachts and more than 80 participants from Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.”

Describing it as “more than just a race,” the MTA said the Karibik Trophy “is a ‘fun regatta’ that blends friendly competition with cultural exploration and camaraderie across several Caribbean islands.”

The Authority added that “Montserrat’s inclusion in the 2025 route reaffirms the island’s growing reputation as a must-visit stop within the regional sailing community.”

Mrs. Rosetta West Gerald, CEO of the Montserrat Tourism Authority, said, “Each call is an opportunity to share Montserrat’s unique beauty, spirit of resilience, and genuine Caribbean warmth with the world.”

The MTA said cruise and yachting visitors “will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of distinct Montserrat excursions, from exploring the historically significant Buried City of Plymouth and the Montserrat Volcano Observatory, to hiking lush nature trails, snorkelling in pristine waters, and immersing themselves in the island’s vibrant culture through local cuisine, music, and craft.”

According to the Authority, “Each visit contributes directly to the local economy, generating valuable opportunities for tour operators, artisans, transport providers, and small businesses across the island.”

