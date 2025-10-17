Advertisement

Montserrat - 800x90

Advertisement

Dcash survey - mobile ad
Cruise ship in Little Bay
Cruise ship in Little Bay

Montserrat Tourism Authority Releases 2025/26 Cruise Season Schedule

The Montserrat Tourism Authority (MTA) has announced its cruise schedule for the 2025/26 season, highlighting a series of small luxury vessels that will visit the island between November 2025 and March 2026.

According to the MTA, “Montserrat will welcome a distinguished lineup of small luxury vessels, including the Emerald Azzurra, Seabourn Ovation, Explora II, Sea Cloud, and Crystal Serenity.”

Cruise and yachting visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of distinct Montserrat excursions, from exploring the historically significant Buried City of Plymouth and the Montserrat Volcano Observatory, to hiking lush nature trails, snorkeling in pristine waters, and immersing themselves in the island’s vibrant culture through local cuisine, music, and craft.

The Authority said the schedule “underscores Montserrat’s growing appeal as an exclusive destination offering visitors authentic, uncrowded, and unforgettable island experiences.”

2025/26 Cruise Port Calls

Name of Vessel Date
Crystal Serenity 24 November 2025
Karibik Trophy Yachts 24 November 2025
Mystic Cruises 29 November 2025
Seabourn Ovation 10 December 2025
Emerald Azzurra 12 December 2025
Explora II 18 December 2025
Emerald Azzurra 26 December 2025
Seabourn Ovation 26 December 2025
Emerald Azzurra 9 January 2026
Seabourn Ovation 13 January 2026
Sea Cloud 19 January 2026
Explora II 20 January 2026
Explora II 21 January 2026
Emerald Azzurra 23 January 2026
Seabourn Ovation 27 January 2026
Sea Cloud 1 February 2026
Emerald Azzurra 6 February 2026
Explora II 10 February 2026
Seabourn Ovation 17 February 2026
Emerald Azzurra 20 February 2026
Seabourn Ovation 3 March 2026
Emerald Azzurra 6 March 2026
Emerald Azzurra 20 March 2026

MTA CEO Mrs Rosetta West Gerald stated, “We are thrilled to welcome these esteemed cruise vessels and the returning Karibik Trophy Regatta to our shores for the 2025/26 season. Each call is an opportunity to share Montserrat’s unique beauty, spirit of resilience, and genuine Caribbean warmth with the world.”

She added that participation in “events like Seatrade Cruise Global earlier this year has already created valuable connections with cruise industry partners,” and expressed confidence that “these relationships will bring even greater benefits once the Port Development Project is completed.”

The MTA noted that the resumption of the Port Development Project “marks an important milestone for Montserrat’s tourism future.” Once completed, the upgraded facilities “are expected to significantly enhance cruise operations, visitor flow, and overall destination experience.”

A full list of cruise calls from November 2025 to March 2026 is available at www.visitmontserrat.com.

Discover more from Discover Montserrat

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

LF Web Ad1

Shop the Brand

Connect with us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin

Advertisement

SPCCU job ad - general manager (970 x 250 px)

Advertisement

SPCCU job ad - general manager 325 x 50 px

Shop our Merch

Scroll to Top

Discover more from Discover Montserrat

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading