Montserrat Tourism Authority Releases 2025/26 Cruise Season Schedule

The Montserrat Tourism Authority (MTA) has announced its cruise schedule for the 2025/26 season, highlighting a series of small luxury vessels that will visit the island between November 2025 and March 2026.

According to the MTA, “Montserrat will welcome a distinguished lineup of small luxury vessels, including the Emerald Azzurra, Seabourn Ovation, Explora II, Sea Cloud, and Crystal Serenity.”

Cruise and yachting visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of distinct Montserrat excursions, from exploring the historically significant Buried City of Plymouth and the Montserrat Volcano Observatory, to hiking lush nature trails, snorkeling in pristine waters, and immersing themselves in the island’s vibrant culture through local cuisine, music, and craft.

The Authority said the schedule “underscores Montserrat’s growing appeal as an exclusive destination offering visitors authentic, uncrowded, and unforgettable island experiences.”

2025/26 Cruise Port Calls

Name of Vessel Date Crystal Serenity 24 November 2025 Karibik Trophy Yachts 24 November 2025 Mystic Cruises 29 November 2025 Seabourn Ovation 10 December 2025 Emerald Azzurra 12 December 2025 Explora II 18 December 2025 Emerald Azzurra 26 December 2025 Seabourn Ovation 26 December 2025 Emerald Azzurra 9 January 2026 Seabourn Ovation 13 January 2026 Sea Cloud 19 January 2026 Explora II 20 January 2026 Explora II 21 January 2026 Emerald Azzurra 23 January 2026 Seabourn Ovation 27 January 2026 Sea Cloud 1 February 2026 Emerald Azzurra 6 February 2026 Explora II 10 February 2026 Seabourn Ovation 17 February 2026 Emerald Azzurra 20 February 2026 Seabourn Ovation 3 March 2026 Emerald Azzurra 6 March 2026 Emerald Azzurra 20 March 2026 MTA CEO Mrs Rosetta West Gerald stated, “We are thrilled to welcome these esteemed cruise vessels and the returning Karibik Trophy Regatta to our shores for the 2025/26 season. Each call is an opportunity to share Montserrat’s unique beauty, spirit of resilience, and genuine Caribbean warmth with the world.” She added that participation in “events like Seatrade Cruise Global earlier this year has already created valuable connections with cruise industry partners,” and expressed confidence that “these relationships will bring even greater benefits once the Port Development Project is completed.” The MTA noted that the resumption of the Port Development Project “marks an important milestone for Montserrat’s tourism future.” Once completed, the upgraded facilities “are expected to significantly enhance cruise operations, visitor flow, and overall destination experience.” A full list of cruise calls from November 2025 to March 2026 is available at www.visitmontserrat.com.

