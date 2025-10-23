MUL Working to Resolve Power Outages

The Montserrat Utilities Limited (MUL) Electrical Division is continuing efforts to restore consistent power to residents affected by recent outages on the Little Bay feeder, which serves several northern communities including Drummonds and Judy Piece.

In an update issued Wednesday, October 22, 2025, the company said crews have been working through the afternoon and night to identify the source of the recurring faults that have caused tripping and interruptions to power supply.

Over recent weeks, MUL technicians have replaced several insulators and a lightning arrestor along the Little Bay feeder and in Judy Piece. After extensive checks on every pole connection, Wednesday’s fault was narrowed down to three transformers located in Drummonds.

“Tests will be conducted on each transformer to ascertain which one(s) is at fault,” the statement read. MUL added that a private hoist truck will need to be hired to carry out the necessary work, as the company’s bucket truck is not currently operational.

Some residents in Drummonds are expected to remain without electricity until the issue is resolved.

The southern side of the island to Isles Bay has not been without its power issue as the company’s distribution network is aged and needs to be rebuilt.

The utility said plans are underway to prevent similar issues in the future. “We are in the process of acquiring the necessary materials to put the lines on the northern feed underground, to be completed no later than March 31st, 2026,” the company stated.

The move to underground infrastructure is expected to improve reliability and reduce the frequency of power disruptions across the northern part of the island.

