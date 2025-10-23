Montserrat Carnival 63: Celebrating Mas, Rhythm, Family and Culture

The Montserrat Arts Council has officially released the final calendar of events for Montserrat Carnival 63, promising a vibrant celebration of mas, rhythm, family, and island pride from November 29, 2025, to January 1, 2026.

This year’s festivities combine beloved traditions with new additions, beginning with a packed lineup of pre-carnival events leading into the highly anticipated main events from December 20.

The excitement kicks off on Saturday, November 29, with Hypnotik’s Pretty in Pink, followed by the first major competition of the season, the Calypso Eliminations on Saturday, December 6. The Genisys Steel Pan Orchestra’s Pan Inferno follows on December 7, and the MABA Invitational Basketball Tournament runs nightly from December 9–13. Other highlights include the Tropical Mansion Suites’ Games Night on December 10, Rotary’s Masquerade Ball on December 12, and the St. Augustine’s 150th Anniversary Celebrations Gala on December 13.

As Carnival energy builds, fans can look forward to performances by local talents in Small Beginnings in Concert on December 17, Volpanics Steel Orchestra’s Night of Pan on December 18, and Chess Entertainment’s TIDC 5: RnB & Lover’s Rock on December 19.

The main Carnival season opens officially on Saturday, December 20, with Maximum Boss and Richer & Richer leading the night’s celebrations. The following day, December 21, features the Sankofa Lady’s Tea Party and Book Launch and the Calypso Semi-Finals.

Other marquee events include the Emerald Community Singers in Concert on December 22, Soca Monarch on December 23, and the MAC Domino competition on December 24. Christmas Day will feature traditional Carol Singing, before Carnival shifts into full swing with Boxing Day Jouvert Mas and parties hosted by Treasure Spot and Choppa Lyfe on December 26.

The fun continues with St. John’s Day on December 27, Salem Day on December 28, and the hotly contested Calypso Finals on December 29. Regional talent will take centre stage on December 30 for the Calypso Queen of Queens competition.

New Year’s Eve promises a family-friendly close to 2025 with the Children’s Carnival and Immortal Promotions’ Elegant Affair on December 31. The festivities culminate on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2026, with the Street Parade and Official Closing Ceremony.

Montserrat Carnival, now in its 63rd year, remains one of the island’s most anticipated cultural celebrations, uniting residents and visitors alike in the spirit of community, creativity, and Caribbean rhythm.

For updates and event details, follow the Montserrat Arts Council on social media @montserratfestivals.

