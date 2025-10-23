Montserrat Formalises Membership in Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism

Montserrat has officially joined the Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism (CRFM), deepening its commitment to regional collaboration in the sustainable management of marine and aquatic resources.

The milestone was marked during the Sixteenth Special Meeting of the CRFM Ministerial Council, held as part of the Caribbean Week of Agriculture (CWA) 2025 in Saint Kitts and Nevis. Montserrat signed the CRFM Agreement alongside Anguilla, The Bahamas, and Dominica, bringing the total number of CRFM Member States to 17.

The signing took place on September 30, 2025, with Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Housing, Environment, Youth Affairs and Sports, John Patrick Osborne, representing Montserrat. The agreement formalises Montserrat’s full membership in the 22-year-old intergovernmental CARICOM institution, headquartered in Belize City, Belize.

Dr. Marc Williams, Executive Director of the CRFM Secretariat, commended the four nations for taking this decisive step. “The CRFM prides itself on meeting the needs of its members with the available resources,” he said. “When attracting resources to support the implementation of our work programme and alleviate the financial burden on Member States, the CRFM is frequently asked about its governance framework.”

He explained that the CRFM has strengthened its operations through several key policies, including the

(CCCFP), which promotes collaborative scientific research and sustainable fisheries management. The organisation has also implemented a Personal Data Protection Policy, an Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption Policy, and a Whistleblower Policy to enhance transparency and accountability.

Dr. Williams added that the CRFM continues to prioritise gender sensitivity, youth inclusion, and the representation of Indigenous peoples in its initiatives.

Montserrat’s inclusion reinforces the island’s dedication to the responsible management of its marine resources and participation in regional efforts to ensure food security, economic development, and environmental protection across the Caribbean.

The CRFM’s objectives include the efficient management and sustainable development of marine and other aquatic resources within Member States, as well as fostering cooperative arrangements for shared and migratory fish stocks.

Montserrat now joins fellow Member States, including Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Trinidad and Tobago, in advancing the shared vision of a resilient and thriving regional fisheries sector.

Like this: Like Loading...