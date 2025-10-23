Dale Barzey-Pond Named Montserrat Ambassador for the Caribbean Global Awards

The Caribbean Global Awards has announced Dale Barzey-Pond as its new Ambassador for Montserrat, recognising her commitment to community empowerment, healthcare advocacy, and her passion for celebrating Caribbean excellence.

As part of her ambassadorial role, Barzey-Pond will work alongside a network of distinguished regional and international representatives to promote Caribbean achievement, nominate outstanding individuals for awards and special recognitions, and submit exemplary candidates for induction into the Caribbean Hall of Excellence.

The Caribbean Global Awards, themed “Honouring Excellence, Empowering Legacy,” celebrates innovation, leadership, and impact across multiple sectors throughout the Caribbean and its diaspora.

Organisers said Barzey-Pond’s appointment aligns with the Awards’ mission to elevate Caribbean influence and unity on the world stage. Her track record in improving healthcare systems and championing social development in Montserrat positions her as an ideal representative for the island.

The Caribbean Global Awards 2025 was held on September 27 in Central London, UK assembling a distinguished list of regional achievers and international leaders to celebrate their outstanding contributions to Caribbean excellence and influence.

Among this year’s People’s Choice – Caribbean Global Leaders were heads of state, creatives, and professionals whose work continues to elevate the region’s reputation internationally. The list included regional political leaders such as Hon. Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Hon. Mia Amor Mottley, Most Hon. Andrew Holness, Hon. Ralph Gonsalves, and President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, alongside global icons like Rihanna, Usain Bolt, and Vybz Kartel.

In addition to honouring individuals and organisations, this year’s event saw the launch of the Caribbean Global Institute — a new platform focused on research, education, and policy development that connects the Caribbean with Africa and the wider diaspora through trade, economic integration, and sustainable development initiatives.

To nominate outstanding Montserratians, contact Dale Barzey-Pond at nursestalking@gmail.com or on LinkedIn.

