Montserrat Strengthens Nursing Education Through UK Partnership

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has deepened its partnership with the United Kingdom’s Keele University, the Calderdale and Huddersfield Foundation Trust (CHFT), and the National Health Service (NHS) to strengthen nursing education and enhance clinical practice across Montserrat’s healthcare system.

The collaboration, which began in 2023, forms part of the Ministry’s broader strategy to build capacity, raise professional standards, and improve the quality of healthcare delivery at all levels.

Under the three-phase programme, nurses are engaged in a structured professional development pathway that includes online training, in-person instruction, and evidence-based practice development aimed at empowering the island’s nursing and midwifery workforce.

Phase two of the training, the face-to-face component, took place from October 13 to 21, 2025, and focused on strengthening clinical expertise through hands-on sessions covering key areas such as midwifery skills, acute care, basic life support, ECG interpretation, infection prevention, cardiovascular care, and catheterization and nasogastric tube insertion.

A team of experienced healthcare educators from Keele University and the NHS led the sessions, including Dr. Nicky Witton, Director of Apprenticeships at Keele University; Sarah Lewis, Lead Midwife for Education; Dr. Catherine Greene, Associate Professor in Clinical Microbiology; Nicky Grocott, Registered Nurse; and Jodie Prescott, Registered Nurse with the NHS.

A total of 28 nurses successfully completed the intensive training, which concluded with a certificate presentation ceremony recognising their achievement and dedication.

Speaking at the event, Violet Brown, Director of Nursing, highlighted the significance of the initiative.

“This training programme is a valuable opportunity for our nurses to enhance their hands-on clinical skills, deepen their knowledge, and continue growing professionally,” she said. “The partnership with Keele University and the NHS brings a wealth of expertise and experience that will undoubtedly strengthen our health system. It reaffirms our commitment to delivering comprehensive, patient-centred care across all Health Centres and the Glendon Hospital.”

Dr. Witton expressed pride in the nurses’ dedication throughout the training, noting their professionalism and compassion.

“Our reflection is that we’ve been absolutely honoured to be part of this mission,” she said, commending the Senior Nursing Team for their commitment and the participants for their active engagement.

The nurses who took part in the programme described the experience as transformative, saying it has enhanced their clinical confidence and will lead to greater efficiency and improved patient outcomes.

According to the Ministry, discussions are already underway to expand the partnership with Keele University through additional training and academic opportunities designed to further strengthen Montserrat’s healthcare workforce.

