Montserrat’s Monica Meade Named Among Britain’s Most Influential Black Leaders on the Powerlist 2026

Monica Meade, Global Head of Audit for Technology, Real Time Payments, and Transfer Solutions at Mastercard, has been recognised as one of Britain’s most influential Black leaders, earning a place on the prestigious Powerlist 2026 in the Business category.

The annual Powerlist, now in its 20th year, celebrates the achievements of the UK’s most influential people of African, African Caribbean, and African American heritage. Produced by Powerful Media Ltd, the list honours individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, impact, and innovation across sectors from business and finance to the arts and public service.

As Global Head of Audit at Mastercard, Meade is responsible for providing independent assurance and advisory oversight across some of the company’s most complex technology, payments, and transfer systems. Her work ensures the integrity and effectiveness of Mastercard’s internal controls, an area that has become increasingly critical in the digital finance era.

Before joining Mastercard, Meade spent nine years at JP Morgan, where she served as Head of Technology Audit for the Corporate and Investment Bank Markets team covering Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Her career also includes senior audit roles at Credit Suisse and Deloitte, underscoring her depth of experience in financial governance and technology assurance.

Beyond her professional achievements, Meade is deeply committed to community impact and advancing equity. She serves as a trustee of the Afro Caribbean Leukaemia Trust (ACLT), a leading UK charity focused on addressing the severe shortage of donors from Black and other ethnic minority backgrounds on the UK’s stem cell, blood, and organ donor registers.

She also contributes to the UK Cyber Security Council as an Assessor for Professional Registration titles, where she helps evaluate and accredit professionals within the cybersecurity industry. A respected thought leader in her field, Meade previously served as President and board member of the award-winning ISACA London Chapter, an organisation dedicated to advancing governance and audit standards in information systems.

A Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) and Chartered Cyber Security Professional (ChCSP), Meade holds a Postgraduate Degree in Information Security from Royal Holloway, University of London, and a BSc in Computer Science with Management from King’s College London.

Speaking on her inclusion in this year’s Powerlist, Meade said, “I’m deeply honoured to be recognized on the Powerlist this year among so many inspirational people. Growing up in Montserrat, I was blessed with a family that filled me with unwavering support and a belief that nothing is impossible. Their encouragement constantly pushed me to dream big and persevere through every challenge. From leading Global Technology Audit at Mastercard to championing various initiatives, I carry their positivity and the resilient strength of my community with me. If you can dream it, you can be it! Positive!”

The Powerlist 2026, in partnership with J.P. Morgan, HSBC, and PwC, is led this year by Afua Kyei, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of the Bank of England, who was named the UK’s most influential Black person. The top 10 also includes figures such as football legend Ian Wright, makeup icon Dame Pat McGrath, entrepreneur Steven Bartlett, and actor Idris Elba, OBE.

As the Powerlist marks its 20th anniversary, CEO of Powerful Media Ltd, Michael Eboda, reflected on the milestone: “When we launched the Powerlist back in 2006, our aim was simple – to highlight role models whose achievements could inspire others. Twenty years later, it has become a national institution that celebrates excellence and redefines what influence looks like in Britain today.”

Through her leadership in technology audit, cybersecurity, and social advocacy, Monica Meade embodies that vision, demonstrating that excellence and purpose can coexist at the highest levels of business and beyond.

See the complete Powerlist here.

