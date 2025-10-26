Montserratian Students in Jamaican Urged to Hunker Down at UWI and UTEC

Premier Reuben T. Meade has issued an urgent appeal to Montserratian students studying in Jamaica to take immediate precautions as Category 4 Hurricane Melissa approaches the island, warning that the storm poses a serious threat to life and property.

“The University of the West Indies campus in Mona and UTEC has some very safe buildings. If they feel unsafe in any private accommodation they’re in, I want them to move immediately to the University of the West Indies campus or UTEC campus,” said Premier Meade on Saturday on ZJB Radio.

He explained that both universities have activated emergency shelter plans to safeguard students during the storm. “At the UWI campus, there are arrangements to host students in the new buildings and at UTEC they’ve also made similar arrangements. So I want those students who are hearing my voice or parents in Montserrat who are in touch with their children in Jamaica to let them know to go immediately to the University of the West Indies or UTEC campus and they will be taken care of there. We will continue to monitor the situation and we will be in touch with them through some facility in Jamaica.”

The Premier stressed that this message comes as the island braces for potentially catastrophic weather. “This is in relation to the current weather conditions that Jamaica is experiencing. I know that there’s serious flooding likely. There’s already flooding already happening in Jamaica in relation to Hope Road and other such roads. But just be careful — if it’s too dangerous to move, batten down where you are. But if you are in a position to get to campus, move there and the university is making arrangements to accommodate you.”

Reiterating his call for calm but decisive action, Premier Meade reminded students to prioritise safety and preparedness. “Walk with your critical documents. Put them in a plastic bag. If you have food with you, non-perishable food, walk with that as well. But once you have gone through the storm, we will again try to be in touch with you.”

“This is a monstrous storm and we want to ensure that you are safe,” Meade emphasised. “For the parents and guardians who have children in Jamaica, get in touch with them and let them know that’s the arrangement which we have made. Again, thanks very much and we will keep monitoring what’s happening there and we’ll keep reaching out and be in touch with those students however we can.”

According to the latest advisory from the U.S. National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Melissa is a powerful Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds near 140 mph (220 km/h). The eye of the hurricane was located near latitude 16.3 North, longitude 76.4 West at 8:00 a.m. EDT (12:00 UTC). The system is moving west at around 5 mph (7 km/h) but is expected to turn north and northeast between Monday and Tuesday, bringing the centre directly over or near Jamaica before crossing southeastern Cuba and the Bahamas later in the week.

As Montserrat’s government works to maintain communication with students, several neighbouring territories have already activated their own emergency measures for nationals studying in Jamaica.

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda arranged for 46 of its students to relocate to the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston ahead of the storm’s arrival. The move, facilitated through the Antigua and Barbuda Students’ Association (ABSA), includes a two-night stay with complimentary meals and double-occupancy rooms. Students were required to present a valid Antiguan passport and university ID to access the accommodation.

ABSA Public Relations Officer Rohan Telemalque said, “It helps the overall ABSA body having everyone in one spot so if there is need for emergency evacuation we can all leave together.”

Meanwhile, St Kitts and Nevis confirmed that most of its students have already been evacuated from Jamaica. Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew expressed gratitude to partners who made the operation possible. “Our students have departed Jamaica on their way home. I extend heartfelt thanks to InterCaribbean Airways and Chairman Mr. Gardiner — your plane carries our flag with pride, and your commitment has been tremendous. Special thanks to Prime Minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica for his critical collaboration, to the President of the student association, and to my office for ensuring our students’ safe passage.”

He added, “Some of our students have chosen to remain in Jamaica and are safely accommodated at the Pegasus Hotel. May God continue to protect them, and let us pray deeply for Jamaica. St Kitts and Nevis stands ready to assist.”

With Hurricane Melissa expected to make landfall as a major Category 4 system by Monday night or early Tuesday, regional leaders are urging calm, vigilance, and coordination to ensure the safety of all Caribbean nationals currently in Jamaica.

Montserrat authorities are expected to maintain contact with Jamaican officials and university administrators to ensure that its students are accounted for and safe throughout the storm’s passage.

