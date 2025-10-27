RMPS and Fire Service Launch Police, Fire and Community Week 2025

The Royal Montserrat Police Service (RMPS) and the Montserrat Fire and Rescue Services (MFRS) have officially launched Police, Fire and Community Week 2025, a series of public events aimed at deepening engagement between emergency services and the community they serve.

The week began on Saturday, October 25, 2025, with a High Visibility and Wellness Walk, held in collaboration with the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank Agency Office. Officers and community members took to the streets to promote physical wellness and visibility — a fitting start to a week focused on safety, connection, and service.

On Sunday, October 26, special contingents from both departments attended worship services at The Brades Pentecostal Church and the House of Refuge and Deliverance Ministry in Salem. The RMPS expressed gratitude for the warm reception received at both churches, noting that this joint attendance reflected their ongoing commitment to being “active partners within the community.”

In a joint statement, the RMPS and MFRS said the week’s activities are designed to “strengthen the bond between our essential services and the residents we proudly serve,” adding that public participation is encouraged throughout the events.

Throughout the week, officers will be conducting island-wide high visibility patrols to maintain a reassuring presence and promote community confidence. The Junior Citizens Day will offer young people a behind-the-scenes look at police and fire operations, while radio interviews will feature officers discussing their roles and offering practical safety advice.

The week concludes with a Social Event and Games Night, promoting camaraderie and teamwork across departments, before culminating in a Charity Ball and Awards Ceremony in January 2026, a night dedicated to honouring the dedication and service of officers and personnel.

“This week is a wonderful opportunity to connect with your local police officers and firefighters, learn more about public safety, and celebrate the spirit of community,” the RMPS said. “Your support is invaluable as we work together to maintain a safe and secure Montserrat.”

The schedule for Police, Fire and Community Week 2025/26 includes a mix of outreach, education, and celebration:

Monday, October 27, 2025

High Visibility Patrol

Tuesday, October 28, 2025

High Visibility Patrol

Radio Interview – 10 a.m.

Junior Citizens Day – 9 a.m.

Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Radio Interview

Interdepartmental Basketball – 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 30, 2025

High Visibility Patrol

Radio Interview

Day for the Elderly

Friday, October 31, 2025

High Visibility Patrol

Radio Interview

Social Event / Games Night – Police Ground

Saturday, January 10, 2026

Charity Ball & Awards Ceremony

