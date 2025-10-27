Montserrat Secure First Win at LICB Senior Men’s Cricket Tournament

The Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) Senior Men’s Cricket Tournament got underway over the weekend in St. Kitts with an action-packed opening two days — and Montserrat made sure to leave their mark after a shaky start.

Day 1: Tough Start Against St. Kitts

Montserrat faced hosts St. Kitts in the opening match at Warner Park on Saturday, October 25. Batting first, Montserrat were bowled out for 165 in 36.3 overs, with Zawandi White showing composure at the crease to top-score with 50 off 59 balls.

St. Kitts’ pace attack, led by Sheno Berridge, proved too much for the Montserratian batting line-up, as he ripped through the order to finish with 5 for 18.

In reply, St. Kitts wobbled at times but found stability through opener Mikyle Louis, who produced a match-winning knock of 109 not out off 111 balls. His century anchored the chase as St. Kitts reached 166 for 7 in 36.3 overs, clinching a three-wicket victory over Montserrat.

Elsewhere on the opening day, Nevis beat Anguilla by eight wickets at Conaree Park, and Antigua & Barbuda cruised to a seven-wicket win over Sint Maarten at St. Paul’s Ground.

Day 2: Montserrat Regain Momentum Against Anguilla

Montserrat bounced back strongly on Sunday, October 26, with a commanding 84-run victory over Anguilla at Warner Park.

Led by standout performances from seasoned all-rounder Hayden Walsh Jr. and opener Joshua Grant, Montserrat piled up 262 for 9 in 50 overs. Both Walsh and Grant scored 70 runs apiece, while Shawn Tuitt (46) and Kristan Yearwood (44) added valuable contributions down the order.

Anguilla’s Chamiqueko Landerfort was the pick of their bowlers, claiming 4 for 51, but his efforts weren’t enough to contain Montserrat’s batting momentum.

In reply, Anguilla managed 178 all out, with Masimba Bowen (54) and Dimitri Adams (45) offering brief resistance. Montserrat’s bowlers kept steady pressure throughout the innings — Hayden Walsh Jr. capped his fine all-round performance with 3 for 25, while Jemol Williams matched him with 3 for 26.

The convincing win signalled a strong comeback for Montserrat, who now move forward in the tournament with confidence after levelling their record at one win and one loss.

Elsewhere, St. Kitts continued their dominant form with a 103-run win over St. Maarten, as Mikyle Louis struck his second consecutive century (115), while Antigua and Barbuda triumphed over Nevis by four wickets, powered by Micah McKenzie’s incredible 7 for 17.

Day 3: Upcoming Fixtures

The tournament continues on Monday, October 27, with another exciting round of matches:

Warner Park Stadium: Antigua & Barbuda 🆚 Anguilla (Live on Facebook and YouTube)

Conaree Cricket Ground: St. Kitts 🆚 Nevis

St. Paul’s Sporting Complex: St. Maarten 🆚 Montserrat

With momentum back on their side, Montserrat will be looking to carry their winning form into their next fixture and stay in contention for the 2025 LICB Senior Men’s Cricket title.

