Government to Review Laws on Marijuana Possession

Premier Reuben T. Meade has confirmed that his administration is considering legislative changes to decriminalise limited amounts of marijuana on Montserrat.

Speaking Tuesday on What’s On Your Mind on ZJB Radio, the Premier said, “We are working with the guys down in Carr’s Bay, on one of the programmes which we want to put in place — and I’ll discuss it here very openly — is that we want to de-limit amounts of marijuana, so that a man smoking a spliff, where you’re gonna put him in jail for, okay?”

Premier Meade explained that the review is part of broader discussions around reforming outdated laws that criminalise minor drug use. “These are things which we are working on,” he said.

The Premier did not provide a specific timeline for when the draft legislation would be introduced to the Legislative Assembly but indicated that the government is “working on it”.

If implemented, the proposal would bring Montserrat closer in line with several other Caribbean territories that have already decriminalised small quantities of marijuana for personal use.

