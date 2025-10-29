Montserrat’s Premier Announces Plan to Introduce Same-Sex Union Legislation

Premier Reuben T. Meade has announced that the Government of Montserrat plans to introduce legislation recognising same-sex unions, saying it is time for the island to address the issue openly and responsibly.

During his appearance on What’s On Your Mind on ZJB Radio, Premier Meade stated, “We have people here as same-sex couples. We are not promoting same-sex marriage in any form or fashion, but we will be introducing legislation for same-sex unions so that if, for example, me and Basil was in a relationship — wait, not Basil Chambers, okay, and something happened to me, then my partner should therefore be able to benefit.”

He emphasised that the proposed legislation is not about redefining marriage but about ensuring fairness and legal protection for individuals in committed same-sex relationships. “Let’s not pretend that we don’t have same-sex unions here in Montserrat, we do. So let’s not bury our heads in the sand. Let’s not be hypocritical. Let’s give them an equal opportunity,” the Premier said.

Under the proposed framework, same-sex unions would be legally registered through a civil registrar, rather than by religious officiants. “We will not be asking ministers of religion to do the ceremonies, but you’ll have a special registrar to do those ceremonies if and when it is required,” Meade explained.

He acknowledged that the move may not be universally popular but argued that it is both a matter of principle and practicality. “It’s a requirement internationally, and I much prefer for us to put on our big people pants and deal with it upfront and open rather than the British to pass legislation and pass down to us,” he said. “I’m totally against the British passing legislation for us. Let us pass the legislation ourselves.”

The announcement marks a significant policy shift for Montserrat, which has not previously moved to legally recognise same-sex unions. The Premier said he intends to return to the airwaves soon to discuss the draft legislation in more detail once it is ready for public consultation.

Also read: No to Same-Sex Marriage says Meade, but Couples can Enter Legal Partnerships – Craig Brewin’s Blog

Like this: Like Loading...