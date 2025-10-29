Premier Reflects on First Year in Office: Infrastructure, Economy, and Governance Take Centre Stage

Premier Reuben T. Meade joined ZJB Radio’s What’s On Your Mind on Tuesday, October 28 to mark his administration’s first year in office, outlining progress on key national projects and addressing public concerns across multiple sectors, from infrastructure and health to economic growth and regional affairs.

During the discussion, Premier Meade highlighted ongoing work to upgrade the island’s power infrastructure, with projects underway to replace lines and transformers in the North of Montserrat to improve reliability and capacity. Parallel efforts are also advancing to enhance the island’s water and sewage systems, particularly in Lookout and Palm Loop, where new water tanks and repairs to existing lines are being implemented.

On road infrastructure, the Premier said steps are being taken to get the hot mix plant operational and a roller procured to support road repairs.

The Premier was also hopeful he would shortly be able to announce that a ferry service has been procured for the season, but stopped short of making a commitment to the same.

In discussing the port and hospital projects, the Premier reaffirmed the government’s commitment to keeping both on track. Repairs are ongoing to essential port equipment, and he noted that the hospital project continues to advance.

On the economy, Premier Meade emphasised the importance of major capital projects such as ports, hospitals, and housing developments in driving GDP growth. He also pointed to new initiatives to support small businesses and the agriculture sector, including a soft loan programme and discussions with a Canadian company to facilitate crop exports. Plans are also in motion to expand local product processing and certification, enabling farmers and small producers to reach broader markets.

In addressing regional and international matters, the Premier spoke about security developments in the Southern Caribbean, calling for the region to remain a zone of peace and condemning instances of judicial killings.

On domestic governance, he discussed the concept of conflict of interest and clarified how tax rates for overtime are calculated — explaining that deductions are based on basic salary, not total earnings.

Other topics included challenges in healthcare, issues surrounding dual nationality, and the importance of following proper procedures for medical referrals abroad. The discussion also touched on investments in sports.

Listeners are encouraged to hear the full broadcast for more detailed insights into the government’s plans and priorities.

Listen to the complete interview on What’s On Your Mind via https://montserratradioecho.wordpress.com/2025/10/28/tuesday-october-28-2025-whats-on-your-mind-with-hosts-basil-chambers-and-keyola-greene/

