WINAIR Expanding Route to Include Montserrat to Antigua

WINAIR will be extending its Twin Otter service to the V.C. Bird International in Antigua for the upcoming December peak period.

According to the Access Division, this service will commence on Friday, December 12, 2025 and will run to January 1, 2026. During this period WINAIR will operate between Montserrat and Antigua, three days per week on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

On the Montserrat and St Maarten route, WINAIR will operate a daily service (Monday – Sunday) between Montserrat and St Maarten for the December Peak Season. This daily service will also commence on Friday December 12 and run to Thursday January 1, 2026.

Tickets are now available for purchase through the WINAIR web portal www.winair.sx or through any local travel agent. The cost per one way ticket will be USD$93.00. Ticket prices do not include the Montserrat departure tax of XCD $35 or the Antigua departure tax of USD $40.00.

For additional air service options, Fly Montserrat will increase flights based on demand, along with the Twin Otter service operated by SVG/BNM Air. Travelers are therefore advised to reassess their travel arrangements considering this update regarding air access to Montserrat and listen for additional updates on ZJB Radio or contact the Access Division by email at accessmni@gov.ms or 491 3378 or on WhatsApp 664 392 3600.

