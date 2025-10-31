Alana Kassie to Represent Montserrat at the UK Youth Parliament in the House of Commons

Montserrat’s Alana Kassie is set to take her seat in the House of Commons this November as part of the UK Youth Parliament, continuing a family legacy of leadership and national pride.

At just 17, the Business and Entrepreneurship student at Waltham Forest College has already built an impressive record of advocacy and service. A former Leader of the Opposition in Montserrat’s National Youth Parliament, Alana now brings her voice to one of the most recognisable political stages in the world.

She follows in the footsteps of her older sister, Hayley-Shai Kassie, who represented Montserrat in the UK Youth Parliament in 2023. Like her sister, Alana carries with her a deep commitment to community and a belief that young people have the power to shape a better future.

As Finance Officer of the Student Union at Waltham Forest College, Alana blends leadership with service, using her platform to champion financial literacy and entrepreneurship among her peers. Her long-term ambition is to become an investment banker, not for prestige, but to use finance as a tool to create opportunities and uplift communities.

Alana’s leadership journey began at age 14 when she became the youngest member of Montserrat’s National Youth Parliament, serving as Leader of the Opposition from 2022 to 2023. She has also been recognised as an award-winning speaker and writer, winning the St. Augustine Primary School Reading and Public Speaking Competition, publishing her first book A Trip to the Wild at age 11, and earning the 2025 “Simply the Best” Award for Youth Involvement.

The UK Youth Parliament, which convenes annually in the House of Commons chamber, brings together young leaders from across the United Kingdom and its territories to debate issues affecting youth and propose solutions. Alana’s participation will see Montserrat once again represented on that historic platform.

The 2025 sitting is slated for Thursday, November 6. Details on how to watch will be posted once made available.

