Load Shedding Continues as MUL Battles Power Generation Issues

Montserrat Utilities Limited (MUL) has confirmed that load shedding will continue across parts of the island today, as engineers work to resolve ongoing generation issues at the Brades Power Station.

The company reported that only one medium-speed generator is currently online, resulting in reduced generation capacity. One of the main high-speed generators developed a coolant leak on Friday and has remained offline longer than expected due to complications in the repair process. The second high-speed generator is also offline, facing synchronisation challenges with the system.

A major overhaul of another medium-speed generator, which began earlier this week, is scheduled to be completed by the end of November. The combined impact of these issues has left MUL struggling to meet island-wide electricity demand.

The challenges stem not only from the ageing generators at the power station but also from a faulty distribution system that is in urgent need of an overhaul.

On Friday night, areas from Davy Hill to St John’s, Lookout, Judy Piece and Dick Hill were without electricity until early Saturday morning. The company said it is working to bring another generator online “as soon as possible” to minimise disruptions.

In an update issued Saturday morning, Managing Director Julian Daniel said:

“MUL continues to be short of capacity at the Brades Power Station and unfortunately will have to continue load shedding today. We are working to have the issues with the generating plant resolved later today and to be in a position to discontinue load shedding.”

As of midday, power was being restored to Davy Hill, St John’s, Dick Hill, Mongo Hill, Gerald’s, Drummond, Silver Hills, Lookout, Judy Piece and Blake’s. However, areas including Shinlands, Banks, Jones Hill, St Peter’s and all areas south remained without power until approximately 2 p.m.

Premier Reuben T. Meade recently acknowledged that while the government had made significant progress in stabilising power generation, ageing infrastructure in the north of the island continues to pose challenges.

Speaking on the programme What’s On Your Mind, Premier Meade explained that faults in the northern feeders, particularly in Lookout and surrounding communities, have been responsible for several recent outages. He said the lack of a functioning bucket truck has made it more difficult for crews to identify and repair faults quickly.

“When we have an island-wide power outage, it’s because there is a fault on one of the feeders in the north. Once there’s heavy rain or wind, the salt on the lines causes them to trip,” the Premier said.

He confirmed that work is expected to begin this month to place the northern feed’s power lines underground, a project targeted for completion by March 31, 2026.

“We’re putting the lines underground and installing new transformers. Once that is done, the northern feed will be able to carry the capacity being demanded of it. We should then be safe and secure as it relates to electricity,” he added.

MUL has apologised for the ongoing inconvenience and thanked residents for their patience as repair and upgrade work continues.

Like this: Like Loading...