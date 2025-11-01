Pink Ribbon Charity Launches Pre-Carnival 21-Day Step Challenge

Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat (PRC) has launched a new initiative to get residents moving ahead of the festive season — a Pre-Carnival 21-Day Step Challenge set to run from November 10 to 30, 2025.

The challenge encourages participants to walk daily and record their steps, with sponsors pledging $1 for every 5,000 steps toward PRC’s Mammogram Fund, which helps local women access breast cancer screenings in Antigua.

Registration opens November 1, 2025, and participation is free. Interested walkers can join via the organisation’s Facebook page @pinkribboncharity or by scanning the QR codes displayed at grocery stores, business places, and offices around the island.

Participants from PRC’s October Step Challenge can continue logging their progress, as their steps will be counted toward this new campaign.

According to the organisers, the Step Challenge aims to combine fitness, fun, and fundraising while keeping community spirit high in the lead-up to Carnival. Those who complete the challenge stand a chance to win tickets to Montserrat Carnival events and other great prizes.

Pink Ribbon Charity extended thanks to the Montserrat Arts Council and the island’s business community for their continued support.

For more information, participants can contact PRC via WhatsApp at 1-664-496-7404 or +44 7960 480505.

