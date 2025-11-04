Alliouagana Festival of the Word Returns in November with Focus on Montserrat’s Stories

The Alliouagana Festival of the Word (AFW LitFest) returns from November 20–23, 2025, under the theme “Living Libraries: Sharing Montserrat’s Stories.” Founded in 2009, the annual literary event continues to celebrate the power of words, storytelling, and cultural identity, bringing together writers, musicians, and creative thinkers from across Montserrat and the wider Caribbean.

The festival opens on Thursday, November 20, with the Ministry of Education’s Book Parade, the culmination of Reading Week, featuring students marching from Carr’s Bay to Little Bay. That evening, the Alphonsus “Arrow” Cassell Memorial Lecture Series will host a panel discussion titled “Capturing Arrow’s Stories,” exploring the legacy of Montserrat’s legendary soca pioneer. The session will be broadcast online and on ZJB Radio.

On Friday, November 21, the spotlight turns to music with “An Evening of Music from Montserrat” at the Hilltop Lounge. Hosted by MC Basil Chambers, the night will feature live performances by artists including Kelvin “Tabu” Duberry, Herman “Cupid” Francis, and Cecil “Cepeke” Lake, highlighting the island’s rich musical storytelling tradition.

Saturday’s lineup includes a full day of literary and cultural engagement. A book sale and exhibition will be held at the Public Library in Brades, followed by the Montserrat Volcano Observatory’s Creative Writing Prize-Giving Ceremony. Attendees can also view the Wyke Documentary and join a guided bus tour of five sites hosted by Alric “Jim” Taylor. The evening closes with WordUp at the Montserrat Community College, a showcase of local spoken word talent.

The festival concludes on Sunday, November 23, with more exhibitions, documentary screenings, and a final bus tour. The closing event, Dinner & Documentaries at Good Life in Little Bay, invites guests to dress in white for an evening of reflection and celebration.

Organised by the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus in collaboration with the Montserrat Arts Council, the Alliouagana Festival of the Word has grown into a cornerstone of Montserrat’s cultural calendar. Since its inception, it has promoted literacy, creativity, and a deeper appreciation for Montserratian voices and experiences through books, music, and the arts.

For more information, contact the UWI Open Campus Montserrat or the Montserrat Arts Council.

