Governor Expresses Solidarity with Caribbean After Hurricane Melissa

Governor Harriet Cross has expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with Jamaica and the wider Caribbean in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, which has left a trail of devastation across the region.

In a message shared with Montserrat’s civil servants on October 31, Governor Cross said she was “shocked and saddened” by the widespread destruction caused by the storm.

“The devastation wrought by Hurricane Melissa across Jamaica and the region has left me shocked and saddened. It has been heart wrenching to see the trail of devastation across the Caribbean, claiming lives, destroying homes, and disrupting communities,” she said.

Governor Cross extended her condolences to those directly affected, noting that many Montserratians and public officers have family connections across the region. “I extend my deepest condolences to anyone who has lost loved ones, and to all who are suffering in the wake of this unprecedented storm. I wanted to let you know that I am thinking of you and your families in this moment. I know how hard it is to be away from home at a time like this,” she added.

Despite the destruction, the Governor highlighted the resilience and unity of Caribbean people in responding to crises. “This is a time of profound sorrow, but also of unity. In the face of adversity, the Caribbean spirit remains unbroken. We have seen extraordinary acts of courage and compassion: from first responders risking their lives to protect others, to neighbours helping neighbours through the darkest hours. As the Jamaican proverb says, ‘Wi likkle but wi tallawah’ — we may be small, but we are mighty,” she said.

Governor Cross also assured that the United Kingdom remains committed to supporting the region’s recovery and disaster preparedness efforts. The UK Government has announced £7.5 million in emergency humanitarian funding to deliver more than 2,800 emergency shelter kits and 1,700 solar lanterns to affected communities.

In addition, HMS Trent, a Royal Navy vessel stationed in the Caribbean, has been deployed to assist with relief operations in Jamaica and the Turks and Caicos Islands. Pre-positioned emergency supplies in Antigua and Barbuda are also being distributed across the region, with Montserrat included in the UK’s regional preparedness planning.

UK humanitarian and logistics experts visited Montserrat earlier this year to assess local disaster readiness and strengthen response capabilities.

“The UK remains steadfast in its support for the Caribbean,” the Governor’s Office stated, “working closely with regional partners to ensure that aid reaches those most in need and that all Overseas Territories are prepared and supported during this hurricane season.”

