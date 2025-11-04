Advertisement

Montserrat - 800x90

Advertisement

Dcash survey - mobile ad
Remembrance Day - soldiers at cenotaph
Remembrance Day - soldiers at cenotaph

Remembrance Day to be Observed on November 9

Montserrat will observe Remembrance Day this year on Sunday November 9, with a church service, wreath laying ceremony, and
parade.

Starting at 8AM at the Cenotaph, also known as the War Memorial, in Little Bay, members of local uniformed bodies will be on parade. Individuals who have been honoured with medals are asked to wear their decorations.

Also referred to as Poppy Day, Remembrance Day honours the heroic efforts, achievements, and sacrifices that were made in the 1914-1918 and 1939-1945 world wars.

The public is encouraged to come out and join the Remembrance Day activities on Sunday.

The ceremony will also be live streamed by the Government Information Unit (GIU) to social media.

Discover more from Discover Montserrat

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

LF Web Ad1

Shop the Brand

Connect with us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin

Advertisement

SPCCU job ad - general manager (970 x 250 px)

Advertisement

SPCCU job ad - general manager 325 x 50 px

Shop our Merch

Scroll to Top

Discover more from Discover Montserrat

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading