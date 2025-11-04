Remembrance Day to be Observed on November 9

Montserrat will observe Remembrance Day this year on Sunday November 9, with a church service, wreath laying ceremony, and

parade.

Starting at 8AM at the Cenotaph, also known as the War Memorial, in Little Bay, members of local uniformed bodies will be on parade. Individuals who have been honoured with medals are asked to wear their decorations.

Also referred to as Poppy Day, Remembrance Day honours the heroic efforts, achievements, and sacrifices that were made in the 1914-1918 and 1939-1945 world wars.

The public is encouraged to come out and join the Remembrance Day activities on Sunday.

The ceremony will also be live streamed by the Government Information Unit (GIU) to social media.

