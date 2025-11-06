Alana Kassie Speaks on Education at UK Youth Parliament 2025

Watch the UK Youth Parliament presentation

Alana Kassie, a 17-year-old student and youth leader from Montserrat, represented the island at the 2025 UK Youth Parliament Sitting held in the House of Commons Chamber on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

More than 300 Members of Youth Parliament (MYPs) from across the United Kingdom, British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies gathered to debate major issues affecting young people, including housing, health, employment, crime, and sustainability.

This year’s sitting also included reflections marking 80 years since the end of the Second World War.

Alana proudly represented Montserrat and the UK Overseas Territories, delivering a two-minute speech on the theme of Education and Learning. She called for greater access to technical training, digital learning, and simplified student funding for young people in the

Territories.

“Education is our bridge to the world — the path that connects small islands to global opportunity, innovation and hope,” Alana said. “We call on our partners in the United Kingdom to expand digital learning so geography no longer limits ambition, strengthen student funding so opportunity depends on potential, not wealth, and create shared apprenticeship schemes so young people can learn, earn and serve their communities.”

Alana currently studies Business and Entrepreneurship at Waltham Forest College, where she serves as Finance Officer of the Student Union. She previously served as Leader of the Opposition in the Montserrat National Youth Parliament (2022–2023) — the youngest in

Montserrat’s history to do so — and was recently honoured with the 2025 “Simply the Best” Award for Youth Involvement.

Speaking about the sitting, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, said: “Hearing young people give their views on 80 years since the end of the Second World War, as well as their concerns on housing, health, employment, crime and sustainability, is a great privilege for me.

After all, in a healthy democracy we need the next generation to share their opinions on the future.

I hope Members of the UK Youth Parliament also enjoy the platform this gives them to learn about the political system, talk to decision makers and meet other like-minded people – I am certainly looking forward to the sitting.”

Kei-Retta Farrell, Head of the Montserrat Government UK Office (MGUKO), added: “Alana represents the confidence, intellect and community spirit that define Montserrat’s next generation. Her participation at the UK Youth Parliament demonstrates the vital role young Montserratians play in shaping conversations that matter across both the island and the wider Commonwealth.”

The Montserrat Government UK Office continues to champion youth development through its Diaspora Engagement and Cultural Leadership programmes, encouraging young Montserratians in the UK to contribute to national progress, civic leadership, and

community service.

