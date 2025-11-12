Christmas Barrel Concession Programme Begins

The Government of Montserrat has launched the much-anticipated Christmas Barrel Concession Programme.

This programme, is intended to provide targeted social and economic support to households across Montserrat by reducing the cost of living during the Christmas season.

Furthermore, it seeks to preserve the cultural tradition of receiving Christmas barrels from overseas, and ensure the season remains affordable and accessible for families.

Under this initiative, each household may import up to two barrels (or equivalent containers with total volume not exceeding 0.5 cubic meters combined) filled with food, cleaning and sanitary supplies, up to one electric iron and a reasonable supply of clothing for personal use.

The conditions for the programme have been amended this year to reflect that households may receive goods of a volume equivalent to two standard barrels. This will ensure fairness in how the programme is accessed and applied and provide clarity for those involved in administering it.

A fixed fee of EC$50.00 per qualifying barrel or container is payable in addition to the relevant port charges. Persons accessing the programme will be required to complete a simple Customs Declaration form at the time of clearing.

To qualify for the concession, cargo must arrive at the Little Bay Port between October 30, 2025 and January 31, 2026.

For further details about the programme, persons can refer to S.R.O 45 at

https://www.gov.ms/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/SRO-No.-45-of-2025-CD-CT-Alteration-

of-CD-CT-Christmas-Barrel-Exemption-Order.pdf

