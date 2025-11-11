Montserrat Strengthens Presence in the Canadian Market through Granite Travel Trade Expos

The Montserrat Tourism Authority (MTA) successfully concluded a week of destination promotion across Canada as part of the Granite Travel Trade Expo series, reinforcing the island’s visibility and appeal within one of its key international markets.

The expos, held in Ottawa (November 3), Vaughan (November 5), and Hamilton (November 6), brought together hundreds of travel advisors, tour operators, and tourism professionals from across Canada. The series provided an excellent platform for Montserrat to share its story, highlight its growing air access, and position the island as a distinctive and authentic Caribbean destination.

Montserrat’s presence at the Vaughan and Hamilton events was facilitated by Jeevan A. Robinson of Marketing Network International (MNI Media), representing the MTA. In Ottawa, representation was provided by Ms. Nancy Drolet of One Caribbean Canada, who continues to support destination awareness and engagement with the Canadian travel trade and diaspora audiences.

Across all three events, there was strong curiosity and enthusiasm for Montserrat, with attendees eager to learn more about travel options and visitor experiences. The recurring question, “How can I get to Montserrat?” highlighted both growing interest and the need for continued promotion of routes via Antigua, St. Martin, and other regional gateways.

Robinson noted that personal engagement remains vital to rebuilding destination awareness: “Many people have heard of Montserrat but are always pleasantly surprised to learn how open, safe, and welcoming the island truly is. These face-to-face interactions allow us to

reshape perceptions and inspire confidence among travel professionals.”

The MTA’s participation in the Granite Travel Trade Expos forms part of its ongoing strategy to strengthen relationships with the North American travel trade, positioning Montserrat as an ideal destination for travellers seeking authenticity, tranquility, and natural beauty.

Mrs. Rosetta West Gerald, Chief Executive Officer, expressed appreciation for the successful representation in Canada, stating: “Canada remains an important market for Montserrat. Our participation in events like the Granite Travel Trade Expo ensures that we stay connected with industry partners and continue to tell Montserrat’s story to those seeking a truly unique Caribbean experience.”

Through continued outreach in markets such as Canada, the Montserrat Tourism Authority aims to drive increased visitor arrivals, diversify its source markets, and build stronger partnerships that support sustainable tourism growth for the island.

