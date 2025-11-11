A Night to Remember at Watermelon Cottage this December

If you’re looking for an evening that blends great music, good company, and the unmistakable warmth of Montserrat’s charm, Watermelon Cottage in Olveston is the place to be this December.

For three exclusive night, December 8th, 15th, and 22nd, international entertainer Trevor Stephenson will take guests on a musical journey in his all-new cabaret show, “Let’s Take It Nice ’n Easy.”

Trevor’s cabarets have become one of Montserrat’s most sought-after social experiences, consistently selling out well ahead of time. His November performances were packed to capacity, drawing both residents and visitors eager for a night of song and laughter under the stars.

“It’s an intimate evening — swing, blues, jazz, Broadway — all in one,” Trevor says.

Over his four-decade career, Trevor has graced stages from the USA to Asia, including the world-famous QE2. His relaxed and light-hearted style has delighted audiences globally, and now he brings that same world-class talent to the serene setting of Watermelon Cottage.

Guests can expect a cosy, convivial atmosphere, plenty of delicious nibbles, and unlimited wine (with non-alcoholic options available). Previous themed evenings at Watermelon Cottage — including A Taste of India and A Night in Italy — have become instant favourites, and Trevor has even used his musical flair to support causes like the Montserrat Children’s Society through past cabaret fundraisers.

Seating is limited, and early reservations are highly recommended.

📅 Dates: December 8th, 15th, and 22nd

📍 Venue: Watermelon Cottage, Olveston

⏰ Doors open: 7 pm

💵 Tickets: $125 EC (includes unlimited wine and nibbles)

📞 Call or WhatsApp: 1 (664) 496-4131

Whether you’re a visitor discovering Montserrat for the first time or a long-time resident, “Let’s Take It Nice ’n Easy” promises to leave you humming all the way home.

Like this: Like Loading...