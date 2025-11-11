HAZMAT and Hazardous Substances Training Continue on Montserrat

The first phase of the HAZMAT and Hazardous Noxious Substances (HNS) Training, facilitated by Ambipar Response, was a tremendous success, says a release from the Montserrat Maritime Administration (MMA).

The three-day training, which began on Friday, November 7, 2025 and concluded on Sunday, November 9, 2025, brought together 27 personnel from the Montserrat Port Authority (MPA), Marine Unit of the Royal Montserrat Police Service (RMPF), the Montserrat National Oil Response Team, the Royal Montserrat Defense Force (RMDF), and the Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA).

Participants were introduced to key aspects of HAZMAT and HNS incident management, including risk identification, response techniques, and equipment use for both terrestrial and marine environments.

Topics Covered:

• Introduction and Background

• Labelling, Causes, Fates, and Effects

• Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Gas Monitoring

• Site Set-up and Equipment Use

• Tactical Response Strategies

The training focused on building capacity among local response agencies to safely and effectively deploy equipment, mitigate environmental risks, and use personal protective equipment (PPE) in accordance with international safety standards.

Upon successful completion of this phase, participants will be awarded an IMO-equivalent Certificate of Competency in HAZMAT/HNS Response, recognizing their enhanced capability to respond to hazardous material incidents across Montserrat’s terrestrial and marine areas.

Phase Two Commences

The second phase of the training, focusing on the management of Hazardous Noxious Substances (HNS), commences today, Monday, 10 November 2025, and will conclude on Tuesday, 11 November 2025.

This segment builds on the practical skills developed during Phase One and emphasizes incident command, response coordination, and strategic decision-making in managing HNS events. It aims to further strengthen Montserrat’s readiness and resilience in addressing environmental and maritime emergencies.

The training, held at Port Little Bay and the DMCA Headquarters, was funded by the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) in collaboration with the Montserrat Maritime Administration (MMA) and the Montserrat Port Authority (MPA).

