Montserrat Government UK Office Extends “Exclusion Zone” Exhibition

The Montserrat Government UK Office (MGUKO) is extended the photographic exhibition Exclusion Zone by Myah Asha Jeffers until

Saturday, November 15, 2025, following an outstanding public response to its opening night on Friday, October 31, at Brixton House, London.

According to a release from the office, “the event, held as part of UK Black History Month, attracted over 100 registered guests, including artists, academics, cultural partners, and members of the Montserratian and wider Caribbean diaspora across multiple generations. The evening served as both a cultural celebration and a moment of reflection, highlighting the strength, creativity, and enduring identity of Montserratians at home and abroad.”

Featured in The Guardian earlier this year, Exclusion Zone documents Montserrat 30 years after the Soufrière Hills volcanic eruptions that rendered two-thirds of the island uninhabitable.

The full photo essay can be viewed at the following link:

https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2025/jul/11/montserrat-30-years-on-volcanic-

eruption-photo-essay

Through a striking visual narrative, the exhibition offers an intimate look into daily life, memory, and endurance on the island today — exploring themes of home, belonging, and transformation.

Speaking at the opening, Kei-Retta Farrell, Head of the Montserrat Government UK Office, said: “This exhibition transcends photography — it is a meditation on memory, endurance, and renewal. Myah’s work reminds us that while the eruptions changed our landscape, they did not erase our identity. Montserrat’s story is not one of loss, but of transformation and courage. It tells the world: we are still here.”

“Through our cultural and diaspora programmes, the Montserrat Government UK Office continues to champion the story of our island — strengthening connections, building partnerships, and celebrating the creativity that has always been at the heart of our community. Exclusion Zone is a testament to that resilience.”

Myah Asha Jeffers, artist and creator of Exclusion Zone, shared: “Exclusion Zone is a project close to my heart. This photo series is a portrait of the island of Montserrat today, offering an intimate look into the worlds of some of the beautiful folks who have remained on the island post-eruptions.”

The exhibition forms part of the Soufrière Hills 30th Anniversary cultural programme led by the Montserrat Government UK Office — a year-long initiative combining art, research, and diaspora engagement to commemorate three decades since the eruptions and to celebrate Montserrat’s ongoing journey of recovery, identity, and renewal.

Exclusion Zone remains open to the public at Brixton House, London, until Saturday, November 15, 2025.

For further information, visit www.montserrat-gov.org or follow @MontserratGovUK on social media.

