Montserrat Union of Teachers Elects New Executive at Biennual Convention

The Montserrat Union of Teachers (MUT) held its first Biennial Convention in more than five years on Friday, November 7, 2025, at the Brades Arts and Education Centre, under the theme of empowerment and professional growth for teachers.

The day’s programme featured a series of interactive sessions aimed at strengthening the knowledge, wellbeing, and financial resilience of educators. Among the highlights was a presentation by Minister of Education Ingrid Buffonge, who led a discussion titled Let’s Talk, giving teachers the opportunity to share their experiences and concerns directly with the ministry.

Other sessions included The Importance of Trade Unions and the Rights of Workers delivered by Mrs Nyota Mulcare, Financial Health with representatives from the St Patrick’s Co-operative Credit Union, and Psychological Wellbeing conducted by Mr Lester Ryan.

Members also received updates on the Union’s key activities and ongoing advocacy efforts before the event culminated in the election of a new executive committee.

The newly elected MUT Executive comprises:

President: Sis José White

Vice President: Sis Audris Jno Baptiste

Secretary: Sis Venice Jones

Treasurer: Sis Hyacinth Bramble-Browne

Assistant Secretary/Treasurer: Sis Jamilia Greenaway

PRO: Sis Lorraine Francois

Floor Members: Sis Althea Sweeney and Bro Mcloyd White

Following the election, the new leadership expressed appreciation to members for their continued trust and support. “The new executive wishes to extend sincere gratitude to its members for believing and trusting in them to represent and advocate on their behalf,” the Union said in a statement.

The MUT also thanked all contributors who helped make the 2025 Convention “a memorable and successful one.”

Like this: Like Loading...