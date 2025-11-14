Public Works Department Commences Road Improvement Works at Jones Hill

The Public Works Department (PWD) under the Ministry of Buildings, Utilities, Infrastructure and Transportation has commenced road improvement works in the Jones Hill area, St. Peter’s.

This initiative is part of the Government of Montserrat’s ongoing commitment to enhance road safety, improve accessibility, and upgrade key transportation routes across the island. The current phase involves resurfacing, drainage improvements, and general road rehabilitation to ensure safer and smoother travel for motorists and residents.

Glenroy Foster, Director of Public Works (Ag), noted that the Jones Hill project represents another step in the Ministry’s strategic effort to modernize Montserrat’s road network. “We are pleased to continue our road enhancement programme, ensuring communities like Jones Hill benefit from safer and more reliable infrastructure.”

Minister of Buildings, Utilities, Infrastructure and Transportation, Veronica Dorsette-Hector, expressed satisfaction with the progress being made. “The Government remains focused on maintaining and upgrading vital infrastructure to support economic activity and improve quality of life. These roadworks are part of our broader effort to strengthen connectivity across Montserrat. The Ministry has heard the cry of the people and this effort marks the beginning of improving the condition of the entire road network of Montserrat.”

Motorists are advised to exercise caution while driving through the work area and to follow any guidance provided by road crews.

The Ministry said it appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as these necessary works are carried out to provide long-term benefits for all road users.

