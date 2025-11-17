Inaugural Montserrat Diaspora Leadership Conference in London this Sunday

Montserrat Government UK Office (MGUKO) will host the inaugural Montserrat Diaspora Leadership Conference in London on Sunday, November 23, 2025, bringing together community leaders, professionals, and organisations from major diaspora hubs across the UK, United States, Canada, and the wider Montserratian community.

Held under the theme “One Montserrat: Building Connections, Shaping the Future,” the conference aims to strengthen collaboration between diaspora groups and the Government of Montserrat, deepen participation in national development, and set out a long-term framework for engagement with Montserrat’s global community.

Premier Reuben T. Meade, Financial Secretary Kenya Lee, and Parliamentary Secretary Crenston Buffonge will lead the government delegation. The officials are set to engage with diaspora representatives, investors, and development partners throughout the programme.

Diaspora organisations invited to participate include the Montserrat Progressive Society of New York, Emerald United Club, the Montserrat Association Toronto, MOPPA, Village664, and the One Montserrat Foundation.

The conference agenda includes updates on national development priorities, discussions on the role of the diaspora, and an examination of the strategic work of the UK Office in advancing Montserrat’s external engagement.

The event takes place at the start of the UK–Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) week and precedes several bilateral and multilateral meetings between the Montserrat delegation and the UK Government. These discussions are expected to focus on investment, infrastructure, energy, climate resilience, governance, and strengthening strategic partnerships.

Premier Meade said, “The One Montserrat project is about all of us working together toward a shared goal. Our diaspora has a vital role in this. By strengthening these connections, we can shape a stronger future for Montserrat.”

Head of MGUKO Kei-Retta Farrell added, “The conference reflects our continued commitment to strengthening relationships with the diaspora and creating practical pathways for collaboration. Through shared dialogue, innovation, and partnership, we can unlock the full potential of Montserrat’s global community, contributing meaningfully to the island’s growth and future resilience.”

A limited number of spaces remain available. To register, contact the Montserrat Government UK Office at admin@montserrat-gov.org or +44 (0) 20 3031 8067.

Like this: Like Loading...