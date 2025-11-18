Renovation Works Accelerate at Sugar Mill Museum as Funding Appeal Continues

Renovation efforts at the Sugar Mill Museum in Richmond Hill are moving ahead as the Montserrat National Trust (MNT) pushes to complete the project by the end of the year, funds permitting. The building will house new exhibits on Plymouth and the impacts of the Soufrière Hills Volcano, and work is currently underway both inside and outside the historic structure.

According to the Trust, “solar electricity is now installed and functioning”. However, several key components are still outstanding, including air-conditioning, security systems, and public displays.

The Trust has released a list of priority items required to finish the project. Prices are listed in Eastern Caribbean dollars:

Smart entrance lock – $1,000

Security camera system – $4,200

Entrance handrail (35 ft) – $3,200

Fencing solar panels – $4,000

50-inch television set – $2,500

Installing flagpole – $1,000

Replacing stones to base of mill – $4,000

Work is progressing steadily on the structure itself. The Trust noted that a “restored archway header and new doors” have been installed, crafted from locally grown red cedar (Cedrela odorata) by contractor Ivan Piper. “Our contractor Mr Ivan Piper just installed the front door at the sugar mill museum,” the MNT said on their Facebook page. Images of the beautiful new door and steps were also shared.

The organisation added: “We are rushing to complete the project, funds permitting, by the end of the year. We need to install air conditioning, cameras and other security accessories and of course the displays for the public to enjoy. How can you help us reach the goal?”

One donation has already made a notable impact. The Trust publicly recognised the contribution, saying: “Wow. This is an amazing example of how the Montserrat Diaspora can assist in Montserrat’s redevelopment. A huge thank you to Ralph Remi, Owner of Prestige Rentals. They promised an AC for the MNT Sugar Mill Project. Promise made on Wednesday. Promise delivered on Friday.” Remi’s company covered the cost of the air-condition unit as well as the shipping.

The Trust continues to appeal for support as it works to complete the museum, which will serve as a key educational and cultural site preserving Montserrat’s modern volcanic history.

Anyone seeking quotations or wishing to make donations are asked to contact fay@montserratnationaltrust.ms or call 1-664-491-3086.

Like this: Like Loading...