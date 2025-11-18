Access Restored to St. George’s Hill Ahead of Cruise Season

The Government of Montserrat has reopened access to St. George’s Hill, a vantage point long considered one of the island’s most powerful windows into its volcanic history. Premier Reuben T. Meade, Tourism CEO Rosetta West-Gerald, and tourism stakeholder Charlesworth Phillip toured the newly cleared route on Monday, November 17 as final preparations intensify for the 2025–2026 cruise season.

The first cruise vessel of the season is scheduled to stop at Little Bay on November 24.

The roads leading into the site have been closed for almost three decades. The Premier said he was pleased with the progress made by the mobility and public works teams, who spent weeks clearing the access point.

“I have to say a big thank you to the mobility team, for the tremendous work which they’ve done on Saint George’s Hill site. Fantastic work they’ve done on that site. This is a site that has been closed for what, almost thirty years. It’s now open for visitors,” Premier Meade said.

During a press conference on Monday afternoon, Premier Meade added that the reopening is expected to become part of the island’s tourism product. It will not be free for visitors and non-residents and they will need to support the upkeep of the site.

While acknowledging that some may see the development as small, Meade stressed its significance. “For years nobody saw it possible or was not able to achieve it. We have been able to open that site… it will be available by next week for visitors to go and enjoy. The delight of seeing the town from on high, looking very close up, almost touching distance from the volcano… looking from there, the farmlands and… a 360-degree view. I don’t think we’re charging enough for it, but it is significant. And I have to thank the guys who’ve been up there doing that cleaning job. They’ve done a fantastic job.”

The official visit focused on road conditions, visitor safety, directional signage, and opportunities for structured tours. With thousands of cruise passengers expected over the coming months, the restored access opens new possibilities for taxi operators, tour companies, and cruise partners.

Premier Meade said the initiative aligns with government’s wider efforts to enhance visitor experiences. “St. George’s Hill is a place of deep meaning for Montserrat and a powerful reminder of our resilience. With these roads reopened, we are creating new opportunities for our people and ensuring visitors can safely enjoy one of our most remarkable vantage points.”

Tourism CEO Rosetta West-Gerald noted the appeal the site brings to the island’s tour offerings. “This reopening adds tremendous value to our tour packages. It offers an unforgettable view of Montserrat’s transformation and enhances our storytelling capacity as a destination.”

Tourism stakeholder Charlesworth Phillip said communities, guides, and small businesses will benefit from greater visitor movement through the northwestern corridor.

The Government of Montserrat will continue upgrades to roads, amenities, and signage as part of a broader strategy to strengthen key tourism sites ahead of the cruise season.

