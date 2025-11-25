2025/26 Cruise Ship Season Kicks Off

Montserrat officially welcomed the start of the highly anticipated 2025/26 cruise season on Monday, November 24 with the arrival of the

Crystal Serenity. This opening call signaled the beginning of what is projected to be a vibrant cruise season, featuring more than 20 scheduled port calls from November 2025 through March 2026, a release from the Tourism Authority noted.

Adding to the day’s significance, Montserrat also welcomed the yacht fleet of the 34th Karibik Trophy Regatta, featuring 15 yachts with more than 80 visitors. This visit marks the fleet’s return to Montserrat after 14 years, underscoring renewed confidence in the island as a premier sailing destination. The regatta’s arrival brought a lively atmosphere to Little Bay as the regatta crew was welcomed with an intimate ceremony.

CEO of the Montserrat Tourism Authority, Rosetta West-Gerald, expressed enthusiasm as she welcomed the first visitors of the season. “Today marks an exciting moment for Montserrat as cruise tourism continues to play a vital role in strengthening our visitor economy. This season’s schedule shows renewed confidence from cruise partners in our island’s unique and authentic product,” said West-Gerald. “With vessels such as Crystal Serenity, Seabourn Ovation, Emerald Azzurra, Sea Cloud, and Mystic Cruises on our lineup, and with Explora II making its inaugural visit, Montserrat is set to benefit from a diverse mix of luxury and boutique cruise visitors”, she added.

Mrs. West-Gerald emphasised the expected impact on local businesses, acknowledging, “Every ship visit creates opportunities for tour operators, taxi drivers, craft vendors, restaurants, and community attractions. As we welcome these guests, the economic benefits spread across the island, from cultural sites to local entrepreneurs. We anticipate a strong and positive ripple effect throughout the tourism sector.”

The Montserrat Tourism Authority continues to collaborate closely with port officials, tour operators and guides, taxi drivers, community groups, and government agencies to ensure seamless visitor experiences.

“We are proud to showcase the warmth, culture, and natural beauty of Montserrat to the world.

Final preparations are underway for several new attractions including the iconic St. Georges Hill and Richmond Hill Museum which will enrich the island’s unique tour experiences. This season reflects the growth, readiness, and the continued strengthening of Montserrat as a boutique destination in the Caribbean,” West-Gerald added.

For full cruise schedules and visitor information, the public is encouraged to visit www.visitmontserrat.com and follow the Montserrat Tourism Authority Facebook and Instagram pages @MontserratTourismAuthority.

