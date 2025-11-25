Confirmed Cases of Dengue Fever on Montserrat

Two cases of dengue fever have been confirmed on the island by the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

According to a release from the ministry, these cases were identified in individuals with no travel history suggesting that the Dengue Virus was locally transmitted. Suspected cases are also under investigation.

Health officials say they are actively monitoring the situation and implementing mosquito-control measures to limit further transmission.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne viral illness spread primarily by the Aedes aegypti mosquito. While most cases are mild, the disease can occasionally progress to a more severe form requiring urgent medical attention.

Symptoms of Dengue Fever include:

• Sudden high fever

• Severe headache

• Pain behind the eyes

• Joint and muscle pain

• Nausea and vomiting

• Rash

• Mild bleeding (such as nose or gum bleeding)

Anyone experiencing these symptoms, especially after recent mosquito exposure, should seek evaluation at the nearest Health Centre.

Residents are advised to proceed directly to the Glendon Hospital Casualty Department for immediate medical attention in the event of severe warning signs. Such as persistent vomiting, severe abdominal pain, bleeding, difficulty breathing or signs of dehydration.

For relief of fever and pain, the Ministry advises the use of acetaminophen/paracetamol as the preferred over-the-counter option. Pain relief medications such as Aspirin, Ibuprofen / Advil, Naproxen / Aleve and Diclofenac/ Voltaren should be avoided.

These medications increase the risk of bleeding and should not be used in suspected or confirmed dengue cases.

Residents are strongly encouraged to inspect their homes and surroundings at this time and eliminate potential breeding sites for mosquitoes. Any areas where water may collect such as barrels, buckets, and drums, flower vases and pet bowls should be emptied scrubbed and stored securely or mosquito – proofed with screens.

The Vector Control Team remains on stand-by to assist residents with inspections should they be unable to locate breeding sites on their premises. The team can be contacted at 491-6057.

Additionally, residents are advised to protect themselves from mosquito bites by using insect repellents on exposed skin, wearing loose, long-sleeved shirts and long pants, especially during early morning and late afternoon when mosquitoes are most rampant.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

